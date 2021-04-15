Entrepreneur Spencer Galbreath doesn’t seem to let the pandemic slow him down. The marketing guru has officially launch his clothing line LYFE connoisseur. The organic brand model after Spencer’s daily uniform has hit the market and the response has been phenomenal insiders say. Spencer’s odyssey collection brings you a variety of unisex wear on the go.

LYFE Connoisseur, definitely has a tasteful touch of class , poised and comfort. Spencer says this is for all the dreamers , risk-takers & innovators pushing towards their greatness.