The skin and hair care industry has always been a tough ground for most companies. This is because there are tons of industry-leading companies that are battling to take care of the needs of their clients. While some companies are fully committed to formulating amazing care products, other skin & hair specialists are relying on various advanced procedures to proffer different skin and hair care solutions. Consequently, every company has to go the extra mile to continue satisfying the needs of its numerous clients.

To cater to the needs of the clients, Este Medical Group has been work all around the cloth to revolutionize the industry. The company has been instrumental in revolutionizing cosmetic and health care services around the globe. Backed by the power of technology and science, this international skin and hair company focuses on bringing great improvement to the industry. Resultantly, it does not only provide top-of-the-range treatments, but it also collaborates with other industry leaders to help various individuals.

Using all-encompassing skin and hair care solutions to help different clients

The goal of this organization is to use the best procedures available to improve the skin and hair condition of the patients. This ensures that the clients can get their confidence back without much hassle. Each treatment is customer-centric. In other words, it is based on identifying the needs of the clients and providing high-quality solutions that don’t cost them an arm and a leg.

Led by Sam Cinkir, Este Medical Group has built a team that serves as the go-to organization that you can count on to deal with all kinds of hair and skin issues. A few of the skin problems that the company deals with include smile lines, acne, dull skin, facial wrinkles, scars, milia, frown lines, age spots, large pores, discolouration, sun damage, dry skin, blackheads, whiteheads, polycystic ovary syndrome, crooked nose, pebble chin, etc.

With over 25 years of experience in working with numerous clients, Este Medical Group has become one of the best in managing several skin treatments. You can count on this group for procedures such as fungus treatment, chemical peel, melanostop peel, laser tattoo removal, spider vein removal, micro-needling, skin assessments, pixel laser resurfacing, facial laser hair removal, and so on.

All these procedures are possible due to the state-of-the-art technology that Este Medical Group uses in delivering its services. The company has invested lots of money into the procurement of several technologically advanced tools that guarantee seamless delivery of healthcare services. World-class equipment is found in each clinic of Este Medical Group in different locations around the world.

A robust team of seasoned professionals

An important factor behind the immense revolution of the skin and hair care industry by Este Medical Group is its team. This team comprises more than 300 professionals with a vast wealth of experience that spans several years. Consequently, they are professionals who understand everything it takes to give the clients the best services they need.

The team of well-versed professionals at Este Medical Group includes directors, consultants, therapists, stylists, assistants, and receptionists. All these experts work together to ensure the timely delivery of skin and hair care services to all clients regardless of their needs.

As an important part of the process to revolutionize the industry, this company has clinics across different locations in the UK including London, Birmingham, Leeds, Sutton Coldfield, Manchester, Nottingham, and Glasgow. Even outside of the UK, Este Medical Group has different clinics in Milan (Italy), Bucharest (Romania), Istanbul (Turkey), and Dhaka (Bangladesh). Each facility has a safe and clinical environment that further emphasizes the company’s commitment to the safety of the clients.

Apart from delivering quality skin and hair treatments, these experts also understand the importance of amazing customer services. As a result of this, the professionals are courteous and always willing to go the extra mile to satisfy the varying needs of the patients.

Without a doubt, Este Medical Group is fully dedicated to working 24/7 to help each client. Whether you are spending only £1 or need medical assistance that costs over £10,000, this group is always ready to treat you like a VIP because it believes that a customer is a king. Hence, Este Medical Group is here to welcome everyone.

Appreciating the patronage of each client

While committed to bringing dynamic improvements to the skin and hair care industry, Este Medical Group appreciates the effort of each client. The company understands that its success as a team depends on the exceptional reviews and referrals provided by the clients. Therefore, the management and staff of the group feel privileged to be able to work assist individuals from all walks of life in varying capacities.

Este Medical Group will not relent in its effort to continue bringing numerous positive changes to the skin and hair industry.