August- 1: Mrunal Thakur, an Indian film actress, was born on August 1, 1992 (Age 28 years)

August 1: Meena Kumari, Indian film actress, was born on 1st August 1933 (85th Birth Anniversary).

August- 1: Taapsee Pannu, an Indian film actress, was born on August 1, 1987 (Age 33 years)

August-2: Siddharth Roy Kapur, an Indian film producer, was born on August 2, 1974 (Age 46 years)

August-2: Vijay Rupani, Gujarat CM and BJP politician, was born on August 2, 1956 (Age 64 years)

August-3: Manish Paul, an Indian TV host and actor, was born on August 3, 1981 (Age 39 years)

August 3: Sunil Chhetri, Captain of Indian Football Team was born on 3rd August 1984 (Age 34 years).

August-3: Sunil Grover, an Indian film actor and comedian, was born on August 3, 1977 (Age 43 years)

August-4: Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, a BJP politician, was born on August 4, 1985 (Age 35 years)

August 4: Vishal Bhardwaj, Indian film director, screenwriter, music composer and playback singer was born on 4th August 1965 (Age 54 years).

August 4: Kishore Kumar, Indian playback singer, actor, lyricist, composer, producer, director, and screenwriter was born on 4th August 1929 (90th Birth Anniversary).

August-5: Genelia D'Souza, an Indian actress, was born on August 5, 1987 (Age 33 years)

August-5: Kajol, an Indian actress, was born on August 5, 1974 (Age 46 years)

August 5: Venkatesh Prasad, former Indian cricketer (right-arm medium-fast bowler) and current bowling coach for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League was born on 5th August 1969 (Age 51 years)

August 6: Aditya Narayan, Indian singer and actor was born on 6th August 1987 (Age 31 years).

August 8: Dada Kondke, Marathi actor and film producer, was born on 8th August 1932 (86th Birth Anniversary).

August-8: Kapil Sibal, a Congress politician, was born on August 8, 1948 (Age 72 years)

August-9: Dipa Karmakar, an Indian gymnast, was born on August 9, 1993 (Age 26 years)

August 9: Mahesh Babu, Tollywood actor was born on 9th August 1975 (Age 45 years).

August 9: Hansika Motwani, Indian actress, featuring in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil films was born on 9th August 1991 (Age 29 years).

August 10: Hemant Soren, Jharkhand CM and JMM politician, was born on August 10, 1975 (Age 45 years)

August 11: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sri Lankan actress working in Indian films was born on 11th August 1985 (Age 32 years).

August 11: Suniel Shetty, Indian actor, producer, and director, was born on August 11, 1961 (Age 58 years)

August 12: Sara Ali Khan, an Indian actress, was born on August 12, 1995 (Age 25 years)

August 12: Siddaramaiah, a Congress politician, was born on August 12, 1948 (Age 72 years)

August 13: Sridevi, Indian actress, was born on 13th August 1963 (56th Birth Anniversary)

August 13: Vyjayanthimala, Indian film actress, Bharathanatyam dancer, Carnatic singer, dance choreographer and parliamentarian was born on 13th August 1936 (Age 84 years).

August 13: Anita Raj, Indian film and television actress was born on 13th August 1962 (Age 57 years).

August 14: Johnny Lever, an Indian actor and comedian, was born on August 14, 1957 (Age 63 years)

August 14: Sunidhi Chauhan, an Indian playback singer, was born on August 14, 1983 (Age 37 years)

August 14: Mohnish Bahl, Bollywood and television actor was born on 14th August 1961 (Age 59 years).

August 15: Adnan Sami, a Pakistani-born Indian singer, was born on August 15, 1971 (Age 49 years)

August 15: Sri Aurobindo, Indian philosopher, yogi, guru, poet, and nationalist was born on 15th August 1872 (148th Birth Anniversary).

August 15: Rakhee Gulzar, Indian film actress was born on 15th August 1947 (Age 72 years).

August 15: Ustad Amir Khan, Indian classical vocalist and founder of Indore Gharana was born on 15th August 1912 (104th Birth Anniversary)

August 16: Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM and AAP politician, was born on August 16, 1968 (Age 51 years)

August 16: Saif Ali Khan, an Indian film actor and producer, was born on August 16, 1970 (Age 49 years)

August 16: David Dhawan, Indian film director was born on 16th August 1955 (Age 64 years).

August 16: Mahesh Manjrekar, Indian film director, actor, writer and producer in Bollywood and Marathi cinema was born on 16th August 1958 (Age 61 years).

August 17: S Shankar, an Indian filmmaker, was born on August 17, 1963 (Age 57 years)

August 17: Sachin, Indian TV actor, director, and producer, was born on August 17, 1957 (Age 63 years)

August 17 - Supriya Pilgaonkar, Indian film and television actress was born on 17th August 1967 (Age 52 years).

August 18: Ranvir Shorey, an Indian actor, was born on August 18, 1972 (Age 48 years)

August 18: Daler Mehndi, Indian singer, author, and songwriter, was born on August 18, 1967 (Age 53 years)

August 18: Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister, and BJP politician, was born on August 18, 1959 (Age 61 years)

August 18: Gulzar aka Sampooran Singh Kalra, Indian poet, lyricist, musician, composer and film director was born on 18th August 1934 (Age 85 years).

August 18: Preeti Jhangiani, an Indian model and actress, was born on 18th August 1980 (Age 39 years).

August 19: Satya Nadella, Indian American business executive and CEO of Microsoft, was born on August 19, 1967 (Age 53 years)

August 19: Sudha Murthy, Indian philanthropist and writer in Kannada and English, was born on 19th August 1950 (Age 69 years).

August 20: Rajiv Gandhi, Indian politician who served as the 6th Prime Minister of India, was born on 20th August 1944 (78th Birth Anniversary).

August 20: N. R. Narayana Murthy, Indian industrialist and the co-founder of Infosys was born on 20th August 1946 (Age 73 years).

August 20: Randeep Hooda, the Bollywood film actor, was born on 20th August 1976 (Age 43 years).

August 21 – Barun Sobati, an Indian television actor, was born on 21st August 1984 (Age 35 years).

August 21: Sana Khan, an Indian actress and dancer, was born on August 21, 1987 (Age 33 years)

August 22: Chiranjeevi, Indian film actor and Congress politician, was born on August 22, 1955 (Age 64 years)

August 23: Saira Banu, an Indian film actress, was born on 23rd August 1944 (Age 75 years).

August 23: Malaika Arora, Bollywood actress, dancer, model, television presenter and a reality-show judge was born on 23rd August 1973 (Age 46 years).

August 23: KK aka Krishnakumar Kunnath, Indian singer was born on 23rd August 1970 (Age 47 years).

August 23: Gauhar Khan, Indian actress, model and television personality was born on 23rd August 1983 (Age 36 years).

August 23: Vaani Kapoor, an Indian actress, was born on August 23, 1988 (Age 32 years)

August 24: Aditi Sharma, Indian film and television actress was born on 24 August 1983 (Age 36 years)

August 24: Poonam Yadav, an Indian cricketer, was born on August 24, 1991 (Age 29 years)

August 25: Vinesh Phogat, an Indian wrestler, was born on August 25, 1994 (Age 26 years)

August 25: Daisy Shah, Indian actress and model, was born on August 25, 1984 (Age 36 years)

August 26: Mother Teresa, Albanian-Indian Roman Catholic nun and missionary was born on 26th August 1910 (110th Birth Anniversary).

August 26: Rubina Dilaik, an Indian television actress, was born on 26 August 1989 (Age 30 years).

August 26: Maneka Gandhi, Indian Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development and animal activist was born on 26 August 1956 (Age 63 years).

August 26: Madhur Bhandarkar, Indian film director, and producer, was born on August 26, 1968 (Age 52 years)

August 27: Jim Sarbh, Indian film and stage actor, was born on August 27, 1987 (Age 32 years)

August 27: Neha Dhupia, Indian actress, reality television show judge and beauty pageant winner was born on 27th August 1980 (age 39 years).

August 27: The Great Khali aka Dalip Singh, Indian-born American professional wrestler in WWE, was born on 27th August 1972 (Age 47 years).

August 27: Shibani Dandekar, Indian singer, actress, and model, was born on August 27, 1980 (Age 40 years)

August 28: Karanvir Bohra, Indian actor, producer, and designer, was born on August 28, 1982 (Age 38 years)

August 28: Shilpa Shinde, an Indian TV actress, was born on August 28, 1977 (Age 43 years)

August 29: Akkineni Nagarjuna, a South cinema actor and producer, was born on 29th August 1959 (Age 60 years).

August 29: Dhyan Chand, Legendary Indian field hockey player, was born on 29th August 1905 (115th Birth Anniversary).

August 30: Chitrangdha Singh, an Indian film actress, was born on August 30, 1976 (Age 43 years)

August 31: Amrita Pritam, Indian writer and poet was born on 31st August 1919 (101st Birth Anniversary).

August 30: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister and BJP politician, was born on August 30, 1954 (Age 65 years)

August 31: Javagal Srinath, former Indian cricketer and currently an ICC match referee, was born on August 31, 1969 (Age 51 years)

August 31: Rajkumar Rao, an Indian actor, was born on August 31, 1984 (Age 36 years)

We are sure a lot of you would have found many celebrities, with whom who you share your birthdays.

