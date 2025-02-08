8 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction

8 February 2025 Horoscope: Day 39 of the year falls on February 8 in a common year and February 8 or 9 in a leap year. By this time, the year is well underway, with winter still holding strong in the Northern Hemisphere while summer thrives in the Southern Hemisphere. It’s a point where resolutions may be tested, new routines take hold, and the rhythm of the year starts to feel familiar. The Aquarius season (January 20 - February 18) continues, and those born on February 8 belong to the Aquarius zodiac sign or Kumbh rashi in Hindi. There are 12 astrological signs (also called zodiac signs or sun signs): Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. What is February 8, 2025, like for all these astrological signs? Let's look at the daily horoscope of 12 sun signs, along with their lucky number and colour predictions. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

Morning tensions may arise, but a relaxing evening with loved ones can restore your energy. Consider unwinding at home to find balance.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Number: 17

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Open communication is key today. Engaging in heartfelt conversations can lead to personal growth and strengthen relationships.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 22

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Focus on self-care without overspending. Simple pleasures can bring joy and rejuvenation.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Number: 29

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Embrace your emotions today. Allow yourself to process feelings, which can lead to inspiration and deeper connections.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Number: 14

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Listen to your body's needs. Prioritising rest and relaxation can help you recharge and maintain overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Number: 33

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Connecting with friends can be particularly healing. Reach out to loved ones to share experiences and strengthen bonds.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 5

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Reflect on your career path and ensure it aligns with your personal values. Consider making adjustments to find greater fulfilment.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Number: 19

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Step outside your comfort zone and seek new experiences. Embracing adventure can lead to personal growth and new perspectives.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Number: 26

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Acknowledge and process any lingering emotions. Facing your feelings can lead to healing and personal development.

Lucky Colour: Mustard

Lucky Number: 8

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Strive for harmony in your close relationships. Approach conflicts with empathy to foster understanding and peace.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Number: 30

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Incorporate regular self-care practices into your routine. Consistent attention to your well-being can enhance your overall quality of life.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Number: 19

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Indulge in creative and playful activities. Connecting with your inner child can bring joy and inspire your imagination.

Lucky Colour: Rose Pink

Lucky Number: 16

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

