8 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction

8 February 2025 Horoscope: Day 39 of the year falls on February 8 in a common year and February 8 or 9 in a leap year. By this time, the year is well underway, with winter still holding strong in the Northern Hemisphere while summer thrives in the Southern Hemisphere. It’s a point where resolutions may be tested, new routines take hold, and the rhythm of the year starts to feel familiar. The Aquarius season (January 20 - February 18) continues, and those born on February 8 belong to the Aquarius zodiac sign or Kumbh rashi in Hindi. There are 12 astrological signs (also called zodiac signs or sun signs): Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. What is February 8, 2025, like for all these astrological signs? Let's look at the daily horoscope of 12 sun signs, along with their lucky number and colour predictions. Aquarius Season 2025 Begins: Best Aquarius Funny Memes, Hilarious Posts, Jokes, Viral Images and Instagram Reels That Will Make the Zodiac Rebels Say ‘Yep, That’s Me’.
♈ Aries: March 21–April 19
Morning tensions may arise, but a relaxing evening with loved ones can restore your energy. Consider unwinding at home to find balance.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 17
♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20
Open communication is key today. Engaging in heartfelt conversations can lead to personal growth and strengthen relationships.
Lucky Colour: Peach
Lucky Number: 22
♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21
Focus on self-care without overspending. Simple pleasures can bring joy and rejuvenation.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 29
♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22
Embrace your emotions today. Allow yourself to process feelings, which can lead to inspiration and deeper connections.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 14
♌ Leo: July 23–August 22
Listen to your body's needs. Prioritising rest and relaxation can help you recharge and maintain overall well-being.
Lucky Colour: Teal
Lucky Number: 33
♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22
Connecting with friends can be particularly healing. Reach out to loved ones to share experiences and strengthen bonds.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 5
♎ Libra: September 23–October 23
Reflect on your career path and ensure it aligns with your personal values. Consider making adjustments to find greater fulfilment.
Lucky Colour: Coral
Lucky Number: 19
♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21
Step outside your comfort zone and seek new experiences. Embracing adventure can lead to personal growth and new perspectives.
Lucky Colour: Indigo
Lucky Number: 26
♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21
Acknowledge and process any lingering emotions. Facing your feelings can lead to healing and personal development.
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 8
♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19
Strive for harmony in your close relationships. Approach conflicts with empathy to foster understanding and peace.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 30
♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18
Incorporate regular self-care practices into your routine. Consistent attention to your well-being can enhance your overall quality of life.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 19
♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20
Indulge in creative and playful activities. Connecting with your inner child can bring joy and inspire your imagination.
Lucky Colour: Rose Pink
Lucky Number: 16
Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.
