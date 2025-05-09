Famous People Born on May 9: May 9 is the birthday of several notable figures across various fields. Indian freedom fighter Gopal Krishna Gokhale (1866-1915), a prominent social reformer and educator, was born on this day, as was the legendary Maharana Pratap (1540-1597), a symbol of bravery in Indian history. The day also marks the birth of popular personalities such as Indian actress Sai Pallavi, known for her roles in South Indian cinema, and the talented Vijay Deverakonda, who gained fame through his impactful performances. Internationally, music legend Billy Joel, actor Noah Centineo, and footballer Douglas Luiz are also celebrated on May 9, making it a day full of influential birthdays. May 9, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today's Calendar Date.

Famous May 9 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Vijay Deverakonda Billy Joel Noah Centineo Sai Pallavi Maharana Pratap (9 May 1540 – 19 January 1597) Gopal Krishna Gokhale (9 May 1866 – 19 February 1915) Mallika Sarabhai Neha Bamb Simi Chahal Sanket Bhosale Sriram Parthasarathy Douglas Luiz Jupp Heynckes Kevin Gameiro

Famous Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries on May 8.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 09, 2025 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).