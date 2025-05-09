May 10, 2025, Special Days: May 10, 2025, is a day rich in global awareness and celebration. It marks World Migratory Bird Day, raising awareness about the need to protect migratory birds and their habitats, and World Fair Trade Day, promoting ethical and sustainable trade practices. Health and environmental causes are also spotlighted with World Lupus Day, International CdLS Awareness Day, and the International Day of Argania. Celebrations like World Belly Dance Day, Mother Ocean Day, and National Windmill Day highlight cultural and natural appreciation. In the U.S., the day includes National Shrimp Day, National Train Day, and National Small Business Day, while the UK observes National Mental Health Awareness Week, advocating mental wellness. May 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fifth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on May 10, 2025 (Saturday)

World Migratory Bird Day World Fair Trade Day World Lupus Day Archery Day International Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS) Awareness Day International Day of Argania Mother Ocean Day National Babysitter Day National Golf Day National Shrimp Day National Train Day in the United States National Small Business Day National Windmill Day National Washington Day World Belly Dance Day World Buckfast Day National Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK

Sunrise and Sunset Time on May 10, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:05 am on Friday, 9 May 2025 (IST)

6:05 am on Friday, 9 May 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 7:04 pm on Friday, 9 May 2025 (IST)

Famous May 10 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Dennis Bergkamp Bono Sreemukhi Yogendra Singh Yadav K. Singh Prakash Ambedkar Hrishitaa Bhatt Swami Sri Yukteswar Giri (10 May 1855 – 9 March 1936) Halicharan Narzary Pentala Harikrishna Kateřina Siniaková Soumyajit Ghosh

Notable Death Anniversaries on May 10

Kaifi Azmi Death Anniversary: 10 May 2002 (age 83 years), Mumbai Mac Mohan Death Anniversary: 10 May 2010 (age 72 years), Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute, Mumbai Shastriji Maharaj Death Anniversary: 10 May 1951 (age 86 years), Salangpur

