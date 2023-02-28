Alia Bhatt is a fashionista and there are no two ways about it. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress loves stepping out in traditional six yards that always look so charming. From stunning silk sarees to more contemporary designs like printed ones, Bhatt's wardrobe is filled with some of the most gorgeous pieces that any girl would only think of. While a lot has been discussed about her penchant for these statement pieces, today we'll elaborate on it further. In this article, we'll be discussing and highlighting the five best-printed sarees from Alia's wardrobe that we are personally a big fan of. Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Sharara Designs to Bookmark For Your Festive Looks!

From picking a Sabyasachi design to opting for an organza one from a Jaipur-based brand, Alia's saree palette is filled with designer pieces and there are so many options for you to seek inspiration from. While we'll be sticking to five, you can go ahead and have a look at other pictures that may have grabbed your eyeballs at some point. If you're an Alia Bhatt fan, it's only wise that you join us in admiring her sartorial choices that look divine and supremely gorgeous. And just in case you aren't her fan, it's still a good idea to check out her saree looks for your future references, right? So without wasting any more time, let's delve in deeper to check out five of her best-printed sarees. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Ananya Panday, Whose Bright Yellow Mini Dress Will You Like to Wear?

Classic Handpainted Saree

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Simple Pre Draped Saree

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Saree That's Perfect For Your Festive Looks

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Saree for Your Summer Soiree!

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An Ivory Saree for Your Wardrobe

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, which Alia Bhatt saree won your heart ultimately? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

