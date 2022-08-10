Yellow is the next favourite colour on the block. It looks bright and vibrant and fortunately, no one in B-town is really fussy about wearing it anymore. Right from senior stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan to Gen-Z girls like Ananya Panday, yellow can be found in anyone and everyone's wardrobe. In fact, recently we saw Alia Bhatt and Ananya strutting in style in their cool mini dresses and that instantly prompted us to go on a 'yellow' shopping spree. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Shraddha Kapoor - Whose Checkered Outfit Gets Your Vote?

Alia Bhatt who was recently seen promoting her new Netflix release, Darlings chose a yellow Maison Valentino outfit for the trailer launch of the same. It was a smart, flowy silhouette that helped her hide her baby bump. Bhatt accessorised her outfit with no jewellery and rounded off her look by opting for blushed cheeks, soft pink lips, well-defined brows and hair tied in a messy ponytail.

Alia Bhatt v/s Ananya Panday

Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Next, we had Ananya Panday picking the same shade for the promotions of her new release, Liger. Ananya's bright yellow one-off shoulder mini dress was paired with matching heels by Christian Louboutin. With pink lips, blushed cheeks and hair styled in beach waves, Panday completed her look further. Fashion Faceoff: Kiara Advani or Malaika Arora, Whose Tangerine Pantsuit Will You Pick?

While we are secretly rooting for one particular look from this, we won't be sharing our thoughts anytime soon. Not at least till we hear your views and opinions. So, go ahead and let us know who do you think won this fashion race. If given a choice, whose outfit will you like to wear - Ananya Panday's or Alia Bhatt's?

Whose Yellow Outfit Did You Like More? Alia Bhatt Ananya Panday

