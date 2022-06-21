Shahid Kapoor is certainly amongst the best-dressed men in the Bollywood industry. Yes, we have Ranveer Singh on one hand but his choices are quite eccentric and not every man's cup of tea definitely. But when it comes to Shahid, his choices are more refined and easy to imitate. Any boy next door can easily decide to seek inspiration from his way of dressing, which isn't always the cake with Ranveer Singh. Kapoor likes to keep his outfits stylish but simple and crisp and that same affinity works in his favour always. 6 Memorable Shahid Kapoor Dialogues Every Fan Would Remember by Heart.

And just while we were drooling over the Haider actor and scrolling through his Instagram feed, we found abundant pics that would serve as a lookbook for wedding fashion for men. So, for all the boys out there, if your bestie is getting married in the next few months and if you haven't planned your outfits already, we suggest you take a look at Sasha's personal wardrobe and find some pieces that look 'wedding ready'. And just in case you are still confused, we can always lend you a helping hand. IIFA 2022: Shahid Kapoor to Pay Special Tribute to Bappi Lahiri With His Dance Performance.

Below are some of the outfit pieces from Shahid Kapoor's wardrobe that you can easily wear for different wedding functions!

For Your Engagement Party!

Ditching the Usual Yellow for the Haldi Function

Picking a Suit for Cocktail Night And/Or Sangeet Function!

The Right Sherwani for the Wedding

Finally, a Classic Dapper Suit for Reception

