Kim Kardashian - the name is enough to make heads turn these days! The reality TV star who's an icon in herself is a fashionista but not your usual one. She doesn't really try hard for slaying comes naturally to her. Even in the basic of attire, trust Kim to look the hottest! While the beauty mogul has now revamped her tresses and is rocking her white-blonde hair these days, our eyes are still searching for her hot looks that almost pause our day! Yo or Hell No? Kim Kardashian in Her All-Black Balenciaga Look.

Over the years Kim has mastered the art of sultry dressing and while you may say it's nothing new, it definitely is - especially if she makes the pink colour look hot. Recently, Kim K stepped out looking like a 'hot' Barbie in her all-pink ensemble with white-blonde hair. And while that was a jaw-dropping look, it wasn't the only time when she made this shade look so hot instead of cute. There have been times when Kim has chosen some hot pink outfits for either her street style or holiday wardrobe and each time, she has managed to add an extra oomph to it. To recall a few, here are five of our favourite instances when she managed to get it right with pink! Yo or Hell No? Kim Kardashian in Thierry Mugler for 'The Kardashians in LA' Premiere.

Nothing But Hot Pants and a Bralette!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kimkardashian

Whoever Said No to Pink Pants?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kimkardashian

That's a Classic All-Pink Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kimkardashian

How to Slay in Pink 101!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kimkardashian

A Pink Bikini to Die For

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @kimkardashian

Which of these was your favourite look? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2022 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).