All the Kardashians fans were majorly disappointed when the family announced their decision to end their long-running reality TV show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, what they didn't know, was that the family was secretly planning another show but on Hulu this time. Recently, the members of the Kardashian family gathered together to attend the premiere of their new web series, The Kardashians in LA and it was definitely a star-studded event. While Kourtney Kardashian was joined by her hubby Travis Barker, Kim had her boyfriend, Pete Davidson as her plus one. Kim Kardashian Soaks in the Sun in a Brown Bikini, Shows Off Her Sleek Curves (View Pic).

Now coming to her outfit for the occasion, Kim picked a stunning silver latex dress by Thierry Mugler for her big day. The bodycon dress was adorned with a plunging neckline that allowed her to flaunt her assets and a thigh-high slit to show off her toned legs. Kim further accessorised her outfit by picking matching jewellery with her outfit and up-do hair. Coming to her makeup, she opted for nude lips, blushed cheeks, subtle eye makeup and well-defined brows. Yo or Hell No? Kim Kardashian in Her All-Black Balenciaga Look.

Kim Kardashian at the premiere of The Kardashians in LA

Kim Kardashian (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While we are certainly digging Kim Kardashian's outfit of the day and she certainly carried it with so much elan. But while these are our thoughts, what's your take on it? Are you as impressed as we are or is it too plain for your taste? Drop your thoughts on Twitter @latestly or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

Kim Kardashian in Thierry Mugler - Yo or Hell No? Yo, it is stunning No, it is boring

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2022 10:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).