Supermodel Gigi Hadid may or may not be dating Leonardo DiCaprio but we'll forever have a girl crush on her. She's amongst the highest-paid model in the industry and while she enjoys immense popularity on-ramp, her sartorial skills go beyond the ramp walk. Gigi's a terrific dresser and knows how to present herself. Being a model probably helps her on that front. While her red carpet shenanigans are delightful, her street style is equally fab and fabulous. Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid! Here's A Look At 15 Of Her Best Sartorial Choices - View Pics!

Gigi's tall and lean frame often accentuates the attire that she's wearing. No wonder, the model looks all things chic and charming in her thigh-high slit outfits. There have been several occasions when Hadid has attempted to pull off a risque wardrobe and boy, has she nailed it every time! Gigi's toned legs are always on display when she picks a thigh-high slit dress for her appearance and you can't help but continue to ogle at them. From the red carpet to casual outings, Gigi has tried her fascination for thigh-high slits almost every time. To elaborate more on this, let's quickly have a look at some of her best appearances in... you know what! Gigi Hadid Look Book: From Feathery Brows to Glossy Skin, How to Cop the Supermodel’s Signature Style.

Let Me Flaunt My Legs First!

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Having Her Own Angelina Jolie Moment

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ooh La La

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sexy AF

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nailing Her Thigh-High Slit Dress

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Oscar After-Party Done Right

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

If Dress Could Kill!

Gigi Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now, do you agree with us when we say no one slays a thigh-high slit outfit better than Ms Gigi?

