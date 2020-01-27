A Charmer in a Charming Outfit! Sonam Kapoor's All Glam Look for the Night is a Winner

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A diva who meticulously puts in efforts to shine her brightest is how we'd ideally describe Sonam K Ahuja. Of course, leaving aside what a brilliant actress she is. The girl who made us acquainted with the term 'fashionista' has tried really hard to associate herself with the word and now, it goes hand-in-hand with her. An epitome of grace, Sonam loves playing a muse to different designers and their creations. She loves haute couture like no one else and is way ahead than her contemporaries - at least when it comes to trying new styles and being more experimental. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in Erdem Is Like Sunshine on a Cloudy Day, All the Way From Paris!

Sonam K Ahuja in Dice Kayek

Sonam's recent fashion outing for an NBA match includes a smart and chic outfit by Dice Kayek. A sharp design that has a blue trenchcoat paired with a black turtle-neck sweater and matching pants. A classic outfit with very few detailing and a pair to Botega Venetta boots to go with. If you think Sonam's missing from the Bollywood scenario for quite some time now, you should know she's busy making heads turn while we appreciate what a marvel she is!

Sonam paired her semi-formal look for the night with matching eye makeup, pink lips and wavy hair that amplified her look further. If you think purple as a colour stands for royalty, try replacing it with a dark blue. It seems more worthy of the tag. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja Steal a Kiss as They Start New Year 2020, View Actress' Gratitude-Filled Instagram Post.

Sonam's fashion extravaganza on the streets of Paris continued from her love for Erdem to respect for Jean Paul Gaultier. As the Neerja actress is busy taking the French capital by storm, here's raising a toast to the amazeballs that she is. Keep slaying.