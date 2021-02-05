Bollywood's Guru, Abhishek Bachchan celebrates his birthday on February 5 and it's time we start singing his praises. One of the most humble souls that you will ever come across, Abhishek's career has been rather illustrious in the industry. Despite not being a critics' favourite, he has managed to deliver one too many hits in movies like Bunty Aur Babli, Bol Bachchan, Sarkar, Dhoom amongst others. And while his acting talent is often discussed, today's not the day when we'll talk about it. Instead, we'd discuss his wardrobe and the way he presents himself. Is Abhishek Bachchan's Mysterious 'C-16' Tweet A Hint at a Sequel to Breathe Into the Shadows?

Abhishek is a true blue gentleman in real life and his outfit exude the same emotion. They are crisp, dapper and simple if nothing else. Pairing his sweatshirts with comfy jeans is his favourite outfit but that's for casual appearances of course. When it comes to red carpet outings, Abhishek loves his tuxedos. His suits are classy and his casual outfits are stylish. He's extremely non-fussy and likes to be calm all time, every time. As The Big Bull actor gets ready to cut his birthday cake today, we take a look at some of his most dapper style statements. Join us while we admire him. Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Losing Out on Projects Because of His No Intimate Scenes Policy.

Mr Cool in Blue

Abhishek Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dashing in Black

Abhishek Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sharp in Blue

Abhishek Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Airport Style - Check

Abhishek Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Let's Take a Note of his Swag

Abhishek Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Pink Panther

Abhishek Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

His Traditional Game is on Point As Well

Abhishek Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For someone who's the son of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan and married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek has enough weight to carry on his shoulders. Yet the actor manages to shine and leave behind a lasting impression. He's that shy kid in the class who likes being in his own world. We hope this kind soul has a blast on his special day and that we get to see more of his in movies in the future. Until then, happy birthday Abhishek. Keep rocking!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 05, 2021 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).