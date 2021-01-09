Aditi Rao Hydari's resplendent charm in ethnic ensembles always keeps us hooked. Not only does she make a compelling case for minimalism but also for a rare opulence with her fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi. She dazzled us with yet another stunning ethnic interpretation - a Raw Mango orange chiffon saree. But what really elevated her look was a multi-hued striped blouse and a heavy set polki jewellery. We have lost count of the numerous times when Aditi has played muse to some of the most exquisite creations by feted Indian designers.

A style chameleon, her versatile style play features a melange of styles apart from those ethnic ensembles, like the high street style, luxe red carpet ensembles, casual chic outfits and crisp formal wear, pulling them all off with an effortless charm. Here's a closer look at her minimalist must try for festivities style. Aditi Rao Hydari, Resplendent in Red With a Whole Lot of Embroidered Florals Is the Perfect Summer Dream!

Aditi Rao Hydari - Ethnic Chic

Aditi flaunted an orange hued chiffon saree by Raw Mango with a multi-hued striped blouse. A heavy set jewellery featuring a necklace and earrings by Kishandas upped the look. Subtle glam and a centre parted low bun completed her look. Aditi Rao Hydari Shows Us Exactly How There Is Elegance in Simplicity!

On the professional front, Aditi will be seen in The Girl On The Train as Mobi Mehta, a mystery thriller drama film directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and produced under the banner of Reliance Entertainment sharing screen space with Parineeti Chopra playing the role of an alcoholic divorcee who gets embroiled in a missing person’s investigation. She will be seen in Tamil films, Hey Sinamika and Tughlaq Durbar.

