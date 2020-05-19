Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the Ritu Kumar Muse in a Pink Benarasi Saree in These Throwback Pictures From Her Miss World Tour!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ritu Kumar during Miss World 1994 tour (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is for varied plausible reasons that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is hailed as the Most Beautiful Woman in the world! Touted as the most beautiful woman on this earth, quite rightly so, Aishwarya strides with that signature nonchalance, an unmistakable smoulder, dabbling it all with an enviable elan. She was crowned as the Miss World 1994, the 44th edition of the Miss World. She was at the time a 21-year-old architecture student. Post the crowning, Aishwarya Rai was on a whirlwind world tour, dressed to nines for all the events. Up and about in London for a charity event, Aishwarya had stunned in a Benarasi sari woven for the feted designer, Ritu Kumar. Aishwarya's tryst with ethnic ensembles sees her taming the virtues of resplendence and timeless elegance even now. She has flaunted her love for the six-yard even at the Cannes International Film Festival right from the debut. Infusing life into them with her obvious beauty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan delights in her much-preferred style vibe for most times.

While Aishwarya's fashion offerings have only evolved with years, she keeps the fashion pundits engaged with her safe but often sartorial choices. Here is a closer look at her throwback vibe.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Handloom Love

A pink Benarasi saree with fleeting hues of orange and green by Ritu Kumar was teamed with an opulent necklace, earrings, a bindi, a chic low bun and subtle glam of defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks, delicately lined eyes and mauve-pink lips.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen as Sumitra Baby Singh in the musical comedy, Fanney Khan which was a remake of the 2000 Belgian film Everybody's Famous! sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan, a Tamil historical drama written and directed by Mani Ratnam which is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical period based fictional novel of the same name. A two-part film featuring an ensemble cast of Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Vikram Prabgmhu, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aditya Rao Hydari, the film has wrapped up its first schedule.