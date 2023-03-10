Alia Bhatt has joined the bandwagons of yummy mummies of Bollywood. The actress delivered her first child, a daughter, on November 6 and she's slowly bouncing back to work. Bhatt is already in Kashmir shooting for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani while simultaneously shooting for her new magazine covers. Alia is the cover girl for Elle India's new edition and mommy's glowing and how! Dressed in a pink feathered outfit by Falguni & Shane Peacock, Bhatt looks pretty and desirable. Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Sharara Designs to Bookmark For Your Festive Looks!

With the help of an ace stylist, Lakshmi Lehr, Alia has managed to dish out some most the most stunning looks that will prompt you to continue drooling. From a super glamorous avatar to something that's chic and sophisticated, Bhatt's stylist has well-balanced her different looks for the photoshoot and hasn't left any scope for us to complain. It's been a while since she featured as the cover girl for any magazine and we are glad for the wait is finally over. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress has made this long wait worth it and we are already waiting for her next cover. On that note, let's check out her other looks from the photoshoot. Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Other Bollywood Beauties in Pretty Striped Dresses!

Promoting her Brand Ed-A-Mamma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Cover Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

If Looks Could Kill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakshmi Lehr (@lakshmilehr)

While Alia Bhatt is enjoying her journey of motherhood, she's also awaiting the release of her first Hollywood movie, Heart of Stone. The movie also stars Hollywood biggies like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2023 04:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).