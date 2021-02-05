It's that odd time of the year when you slowly make a smooth transition from the nip in the air into bracing yourself to brave the heat. Summers haven't arrived as yet, and the mercury has seen a sharp dip, but our Bollywood celebs indicate what to wear to respect the occasion. Look at Alia Bhatt for example. We spotted the petite beauty recently at the airport and we thought that Alia perfectly combined chic with comfy by donning that airport look!

Acing that 'Summers are just around the corner' look, the Raazi star looked at ease. She teamed up those baggy high-waisted denim trousers by keeping the monochromatic top, only to reiterate the old age dictat that 'denim jeans do go well with anything as long as it is white' That attire may look..err heavy to pull off, but contrary to the popular belief it leaves much room to stay comfy, airy and stylish at the same time. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh To Be Directed By Karan Johar!

Alia Bhatt keeps her recent airport look chic and comfy (Image Credit: Yogen Shah)

With a black jacket slinging happily on her arm, we wondered if Aalia would heighten the drama by adding more layers to the look. The black shades and the footwear she chose are in perfect sync with the overall appearance. The black band on her arm and hoops are the only accessories she decided to throw in. and that we think is a fine choice! Here's What Alia Bhatt Has to Say About Number '8'

