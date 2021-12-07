Janhvi Kapoor is busy posing these days. The Roohi actress who has multiple projects lined up manages to take out some time and pose for photoshoots that are dreamy and alluring all at once. After posing in a brown Tarun Tahiliani outfit earlier, Kapoor picked Bollywood's new favourite, Rahul Mishra for one of her next appearances and needless to say, she looked resplendent in his marvellous design. The actress' stylist, Tanya Ghavri took to her Instagram account to share a picture from her newest outing and we are all hearts for it. Janhvi Kapoor Slays in Her All-Pink Dress and We Can't Stop Cheering for Her.

Janhvi Kapoor's orange lehenga choli was heavily embellished with abstract motifs woven all over it. The deep-cut, plunging neckline blouse added an extra oomph factor to her otherwise simple design. Janhvi also paired her outfit with a choker and no earrings. With highlighted cheeks, coral lips, shimmery eyelids, well-defined brows and hair styled in soft waves completed her look further. Janhvi's this recent, mesmerising look was perfect to seek inspiration for this upcoming wedding season. Yo or Hell No? Janhvi Kapoor in Ziad Nakad for Roohi Promotions.

Janhvi Kapoor in Rahul Mishra

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi's contemporary, Sara Ali Khan is also busy posing in traditional attires these days. We have previously seen Sara adorning Rahul Mishra's designs, it was only recently that Janhvi attempted one of his creations and struck an instant chord with us. Here's looking forward to witnessing more such stunning collaborations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2021 09:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).