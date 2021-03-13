Janhvi Kapoor's horror-comedy, Roohi, has opened to mixed reviews from critics and its box office performance has been a decent one. With around Rs 3 crore as its opening day figures, the movie has had a fair opening day collection and the business is expected to pick up the pace during the weekend. While we love Janhvi for picking different genres and subjects that appeal to a larger set of audiences, we also admire her for the fashionista that she's developing into.

Janhvi's style file for Roohi promotions has all been a charming affair. From a neon green dress by Alex Perry to a Manish Malhotra saree, she has managed to pick some simple yet ravishing designs and we certainly can't stop hailing her. For her recent outing, Janhvi picked a feathered dress by Ziad Nakad and looked drop-dead gorgeous. The Kapoor girl looked mesmerising in her pastel coloured dress with matching embroidery on it.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Perfectly contoured cheeks, well-defined brows, curled eyelashes and soft pink lips complemented her look further. Janhvi accessorised her look with nothing but a pair of diamond earrings and let her stand out on its own.

We are certainly in favour of her outfit and think it was a good attempt. While this is our verdict, what's your take on it? Are you as impressed as we are or do you think she could have done it better? Let us know by clicking the desired option from the box below or by simply tweeting your answers @latestly.

