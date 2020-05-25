Angira Dhar Birthday Special: Spinning an Outrageously Cute, Coy, Cool Girl-Next-Door Approved Fashion Vibe!

Angira Dhar Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Angira Dhar! Petite, pretty and playful, she endeared us endlessly as the fiesty Shahana in the web series Bang Baja Baarat (2015) following it up with the role of Karina D'Souza in the Netflix film, Love Per Square Foot (2018). While she transitioned from being an all-rounder TV professional, well versed with technicalities like writing scripts, editing and shooting to being a camera cynosure, her modest demeanour withstands it all. On the fashion front, Angira comes across as someone who blends that free-spirited persona seamlessly into her personal style. She swears by the melange of vibes curated by her fashion stylist, Amandeep Kaur whom she shares her former co-star Vicky Kaushal. Her arsenal hence is relevant, relatable and has a ring of experimentation as the mood may demand. High street style chic, blingy and modern traditionalist, this Srinagar girl dabbles it all! Angira turns a year older, 32 to be precise, we decided to take a stroll down the throwback lane of some of her stunning fashion moments from her Instagram feed.

Blessed with a toned frame, those enviable cheekbones, captivating eyes and luscious locks, Angira goes on to enchant us every time she steps out! But what really has us going moony-eyed over her is that damned smile! Lighting up her face and sealing the deal, this girl next door never ceases to amaze! Here's a closer look. Vicky Kaushal Birthday Special: A Look at His Eclectic, Dapper, Debonair but Dripping That Suave Masculine Appeal All Along Kinda Fashion Arsenal!

Angria raked up a ruffled affair for Zee Cine Awards 2020 with a Neeta Lulla creation. Charles & Keith metallic sandals, delicate diamond baubles by Digold Jewels, wavy hair, bold red lips, blushed cheeks and defined eyes completed her look.

It was a sultry affair in all white for Angira at the Vogue x Nykaa Fashion Power List 2019 with a Shantanu and Nikhil ensemble, a Mrinalini Chandra contrasting choker, metallic heels by Tresmode. Side-swept wavy hair, subtle makeup sealed the deal.

A promotional stint for Commando 3 saw Angira pull off an all-black vibe featuring an applique bustier, flared pants by Maiti Shahani. Wavy hair, sunnies, subtle nude glam completed her look.

Another promotional stint for Commando 3 saw Angira go the checkered way with a co-ord set from Madison and a bralette from Zara. A necklace from Lifestyle, beige strappy heels, wavy hair and nude glam completed her look.

Angira kept it cool and classy with an easy-breezy outfit featuring a crop top with back knot and platform heels by SRS Store, wide-leg pants by Urvashi Kaur, multistrand chain necklace by Accessorize and a bracelet by Swarovski.

Angira looked fly in an off-shoulder geometric dress by Pankaj and Nidhi with strappy black heels from SRS Store. Textured curls, dewy glam completed her look. Priyanka Chopra Cannes 2019 Debut Nostalgia: Snowballing That NYC Sass Into a Dramatic Couture French Riviera Chicness!

A promotional stint for Love Per Square Foot saw Angira stun in a Nikita Mhaisalkar wrap maxi dress with a Versace layered choker and heels by SRS Store. Con-row styled hair, subtle glam completed her look.

An all-black sassy vibe featured a leather bomber jacket by Parnika, bralette and joggers by Zara was brilliantly teamed with deconstructed booties by Only Two Feet and diamante hoops by Forever 21. Wavy hair and nude glam elevated the look.

The success bash of Commando 3 saw Angira reign in bling with an Ambika Lal embellished dress, metallic heels by Louboutin. Bold glam and wavy hair sealed the deal.

A turmeric toned saree from Anka teamed with an intricately detailed blouse was further accompanied by wavy hair and subtle glam. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cannes Nostalgia: Dazzling Red Carpet Moments From Her Couture Potpourri French Riviera Arsenal!

Angira spruces up as the occasion demands and delivers a relatable style vibe that endears her all the more than before! Here's wishing the girl with that beautiful damned smile a fabulous birthday and fashion fabulosity for the future!