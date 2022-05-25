Runway actress Angira Dhar celebrates her birthday on May 25. We initially rooted for her in Love Per Square Foot where she romanced our current sensation, Vicky Kaushal. And when we say 'rooted for her', we also mean following her on Instagram almost instantly. Angira has ever since entertained us with her cutesy pics and inspirational gym videos that prompted us to hit the gym right away. While Angira is yet to conquer Bollywood, she's already a hit on Instagram with around 576k followers. From Yami Gautam to Angira Dhar – Bollywood Actresses Who Got Married In 2021 (View Pics).

Angira's fitness regime includes gymming and some more gymming. She loves her workout and sharing those videos with her social media family even more. Now we all know the secret behind her toned body, don't we? While one may assume if the actress is into yoga or pilates, considering many are these days. But Angira probably believes in sweating out hard and her CrossFit videos are proof of it. On days when we lack motivation, all we need to do is, check out her Instagram feed to get pumped up to hit the gym. Don't believe us? Check out some of her fitness videos below. Angira Dhar Birthday Special: Spinning an Outrageously Cute, Coy, Cool Girl-Next-Door Approved Fashion Vibe!

Sweating it Hard!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angira Dhar (@angira)

We're Tired Already

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angira Dhar (@angira)

She's Fierce

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angira Dhar (@angira)

Working Out With the Cutest Company

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angira Dhar (@angira)

Walk and Talk!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angira Dhar (@angira)

Happy Birthday, Angira Dhar!

