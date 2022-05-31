Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district. He was travelling in his car when the incident happened. His tragic death has left everyone shocked. The Punjabi singer, who was also a Congress leader, was shot by unidentified assailants a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. As per latest reports, Sidhu Moose Wala was going to get married in November this year. Sidhu Moose Wala Last Rites Live Streaming: Watch Visuals of Punjabi Singer's Final Journey And Cremation From Moosa Village in Punjab's Mansa.

The reports cite that the preparations for Sidhu Moose Wala’s wedding was going on in full swing. His wedding was initially supposed to take place in April, but it was pushed as he lost the Punjab Assembly Elections in March. His marriage was fixed to Amandeep Kaur, who is a Canadian PR. Sidhu and Amandeep’s matchmaking had taken place two years ago. As per a report in India Today, Sidhu’s mother Charan Kaur was prepping for her son’s marriage since the beginning of this year. Sidhu Moosewala Murder: Police Scrutinising Alleged Call From Tihar Jail to Canada.

As per police officials, Canada-based Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder. Punjab police DGP was quoted as saying, “This incident seems to be a case of an inter gang rivalry,” reports PTI. Sidhu Moose Wala’s last rites will be performed today at his ancestral agriculture land.

