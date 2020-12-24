They say fashion is a playground up to a certain age; then you have to find your own signature and style. But for Anil Kapoor, Bollywood's feted "Jhakaas" mouthing actor who ventured into films in the 1980s, experimental fashion is how he continues to be relevant even now! In a career spanning 40 years as an actor and producer, a reckoning force that he is, he defies age like nobody else does! With a brief stint in Hollywood with movies like Slumdog Millionaire and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol, Anil finds his sartorial swagger in fashion stylist Abhilasha Devnani. The Kapoors can easily be helmed as Bollywood's finest fashionable family with daughters Sonam, Rhea, nieces Janhvi, Khushi, Shanaya being certified style cynosures in their own right. Anil Kapoor turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of his quirky style moments from recent times.

Being at ease in contemporary styles as well as ethnic or quirky ones, Anil Kapoor can just about flip styles in the blink of an eye with a rare smoothness, a twinkle in his eyes and a skip in his walk. Here's a closer look. AK vs AK: Did You Know Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap Had Once Fought for Real Over a Film?

Anil upped his basic vibe of blue tee and denim with a checkered jacket by Pero. Signature stubble, spiffed up hair and formal shoes completed his look.

Anil Kapoor Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the HT Summit 2019, Anil teamed his dapper look of blue slacks, black tee with a Canali jacket rounding it out with formal black shoes and neat hair.

Anil Kapoor Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A neutral-toned look featuring a hoodie set by Bodice was completed with his son Harshvardhan's Nike sneakers.

Anil Kapoor Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A mint green co-ord set by Bodice was accompanied by Adidas sneakers.

Anil Kapoor Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Raghavendra Rathore bandhgala was adorned with jewellery and signature glam.

Anil Kapoor Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

IFFI Goa 2018 saw Anil suit up in Bhaane and Khanijo with sunnies and stubble.

Anil Kapoor Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A green and blue colour blocked vibe featuring shacket and pants by Bodice was upped by colourful sneakers by Nike. Anil Kapoor, at 63, Is the Fitness Icon We All Need During Lockdown, Watch His Coolest 5 Workout Videos Here.

Anil Kapoor Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Amassing an enviable fashion arsenal that transcends age specificities and delivers high on coolness, is urbane and casual nonchalant, Anil Kapoor delights! Here's wishing the ageless man a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2020 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).