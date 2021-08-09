Anna Kendrick has been one of Hollywood’s most exciting up and coming actors these past few years. Having appeared in comedies and dramas, Kendrick has established herself as an actress with great versatility. Being nominated even for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, Anna Kendrick has come a far way from her beginnings in Broadway. Anna Kendrick Returns to Twitter and Shares Upside of Her Account Getting Hacked.

Anna Kendrick has had an amazing filmography which has defined her career up till now. To celebrate her 36th birthday, we are taking a look at five of her best films ranked according to IMDb.

The Accountant (7.3)

Starring alongside Ben Affleck in this thriller, we follow an accountant named Chris with autism who embezzles money for criminals and gets involved in of the criminals schemes. Anna plays the role of an in-house accountant named Dana. The Accountant was a mixed bag for the critics, it scored well among the audiences where it was appreciated for its action scenes and the performances of Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick.

Up In The Air (7.4)

Boasting an impressive cast with the likes of George Clooney and Vera Farmiga, Up in the Air has Anna play a young employee who travels with her boss - a corporate "downsizer - in the hopes of learning the ropes of the game from him. The movie earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars.

Scott Pilgrim vs The World (7.5)

Probably Edgar Wright’s best film, Scott Pilgrim vs The World follows Scott who has to battle the evil ex-boyfriends of Ramona Flowers after falling for her. Anna plays the role of Scott’s sister and has quite a few hilarious bits sprinkled through the film.

50/50 (7.6)

This comedy/drama follows Adam Lerner who is diagnosed with tumour in his spine and has a 50/50 chance of survival. Anna Kendrick plays the role of his therapist and the movie follows both these characters as they fall for each other. 50/50 attracted positive reviews from everyone and handles its subject matter really well.

End of Watch (7.6)

David Ayer’s End of Watch is a great police drama that focuses on the day to day life aspects of a cop. Anna Kendrick plays Janet Taylor who one of the cop marries in the movie. She brings a great sense of humanity and helps in grounding the story.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 09, 2021 09:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).