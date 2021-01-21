The glowing mommy to be, Anushka Sharma is on a salient roll! Slowly but steadily, the actress has been upping the maternity fashion charts with her one-of-a-kind style. Showing just how comfortable and chic one can be during pregnancy, Anushka's dressy vibes are infectious, to say the least. A recent style saw her take on a chikankari 'Lily' dress by Anita Dongre Grassroot. An artisinial outfit, designed to sustain the royal craft of chikankari and create local employment opportunities for rural artisans from Indian villages, Anushka channeled a sublime sustainable charm too. She edged it up witj a denim jacket and then added a sporty vibe with sneakers. Anushka Sharma conspires a distinct styleplay that is always astounding and never OTT. She also relies on the good old mantra of keeping it minimal, relevant and classy always!

Anushka, a quintessential outsider who was scouted by Yash Raj Films strikes an instant chord with her off-screen spontaneity and an affable charm. Here’s a closer look at Anushka’s pretty in white style play. Virat Kohli Shares Adorable Photo With Heart-Warming Message for Wife Anushka Sharma on Third Wedding Anniversary.

Anushka Sharma - As Pretty As Lily

It was a summer dress graced with floral motifs summer dress featuring a strappy v-neckline and a tiered, flare silhouette. A pair of Converse white sneakers, open hair and a cropped denim jacket completed her look. Anushka Sharma Flaunts Baby Bump in a Trench Coat on the Strikingly Beautiful Cover of Vogue India's January 2021 Issue.

Anushka Sharma in Anita Dongre (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

On the professional front, Anushka was last seen as Aafia Bhinder, a NSAR (a fictional space research facility) scientist with cerebral palsy in Zero, a romantic comedy-drama, directed by Aanand L. Rai with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

