New Delhi, March 21 (IANSlife): Staying true to her expertise in playing Indian styles with a distinct global appeal, designer Payal Singhal launched her latest collection 'Kismet' on Day 4 of the ongoing FDCI x LFW phygital showcase. Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for the designer.

Focusing on catering to the interests of Gen--Z, the 'Indian athleisure' collection included bohemian and relaxed silhouettes which revolved around lounge wear-cum-street wear. The designer collaborated with R|Elan to source the fabric that ranged from fluid FreeFlow BSY, luscious SuperFeel filament yarn, FreeFlow -- exclk, and GreenGold made from used PET bottles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

There were kurta-jogger sets, and coordinates, along with slinky dhoti saris, cropped-top jogger saris and balloon lehengas, with tops and flowing dupattas. Kiara Advani, Kartik Aryan Turn Showstoppers Presenting Manish Malhotra's 'Nooraniyat' Collection at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2021.

The designer has also played with colours and patterns, with the use of the digital evil eye inspired ikats; quirky mosaic patterns and the classic florals. There was use of Pitta kora work, intricate cut Dana, along with thread and wool embroidery and tassels.

Singhal said: "It's impossible to ignore the times we are living in when designing a collection now. We've spent the past year in kaftans and loungewear, they have become wardrobe essentials! The DNA of the brand has always been to revisit Indian silhouettes with a global mindset so that they are not limited by season or occasions, but instead are all-encompassing with a focus on comfort." Ananya Panday Closes FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 2021, Presents Designer Ruchika Sachdeva’s ‘Ready. Set. Play.’ Collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk)

She added: "The next wave of clothing is all about minimal maximalism -- which means that even when dressed to the nines, there will be a need for ease in silhouettes and fabrics. This collection is a unique take on Indian wear merged with loungewear that I've never done before. It is also heavily inspired by how I dress -- I don't have separate Indian and western wear wardrobes. My personal style is all about making transitional pieces work together no matter the occasion."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2021 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).