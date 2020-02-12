Dus Bahane 2.0 Song from Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Hot Moves Aren't Enough of a 'Bahana' For Us to Like This Remix (Watch Video)

Tiger Shroff, Shradha Kapoor in Dus Bahane song (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/T-Series)

After the action-packed trailer of Baaghi 3 released recently, the Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has already left their fans wanting for more. The third film in the franchise seems to have gone much bigger on scale, at least the big action scenes suggest so. Recently, the makers had announced that the film's first song will be releasing soon. They even dropped a teaser of "Dus Bahane 2.0" and now the full song is finally here. As expected, the first song from Baaghi 3's album turns out to be a remake, because it seems to be a trend these days. The song is a remake of the title song of Zayed Khan and Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dus. Baaghi 3 Trailer: Tiger Shroff’s Ronnie Channels In His Inner Wonder Woman-Here’s Proof!

The original song was extremely popular and won singer Shaan a lot of praises. The remix has now been sung by Vishal and Shekhar with portions of the original by Shaan and also Tulsi Kumar's vocals. The song video has Tiger Shroff pulling off some mean moves with Shraddha Kapoor in a rather sexy avatar. Fans are particularly loving their sizzling chemistry in this number.

Check out the New Song Here:

One thing that surely seems to have irked a lot of fans who were fans of the original number is that it has no connection to the movie and hence did not have to be remade at all. We too would love to ask the composers, to probably give us not 'dus' but at least one 'bahana' as to why this song needed a remix. Baaghi 3: Is Tiger Shroff's Action Film Diluting the Seriosity of Syrian Conflict in the Lieu of Celebrating Their Lead's Machismo?

Nonetheless, given the current trend of remixes, it looks like this song will become a chartbuster given that those from the new generation may take a liking to it. The film has been directed by Ahmed Khan and is all set to release on March 6, 2020.