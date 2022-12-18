Multiple Grammy Award winner, Billie Eilish, celebrates her birthday on December 18. The talented American singer who gained recognition in 2015 is among the top artists in the industry today. With an Academy Award already under her name, Billie is still aiming for the horizon and has no plans to stop whatsoever. Besides her incredible singing skills, Eilish also draws attention to her sartorial talent that's quite unique. Unlike her contemporaries like Camila Cabello or H.E.R., Billie doesn't believe in your typical wardrobe and has a style of her own. Billie Eilish Reveals 'Watch' to Be the Least Favourite of Her Own Songs.

Billie Eilish loves her baggy attires. She likes dressing up differently and loves silhouettes that let her breathe. When asked to describe her style. the singer in one of her earlier interactions said, "I always try to be really creative with what I’m wearing. I’ll wear pants on my arms or I’ll cut up a shirt and wear the sleeve as a headband or I’ll wear a different shoe on each foot." Well, one would expect an artist to be creative, right? Eilish's style file has always been distinct and she likes it that way. That probably also helps her stay apart from the crowd. To further highlight her 'weird' yet unique style file, let's have a look at some of her public appearances. Billie Eilish Surprises Fans by Bringing Out Labrinth To Perform ‘I've Never Felt So Alone’ During LA Concert – Watch.

Boss Woman

Billie Eilish (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Cool!

Billie Eilish (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Making a Case for Androgynous Fashion

Billie Eilish (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Funky All the Time

Billie Eilish (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Quite Fancy

Billie Eilish (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Checkered Dreams

Billie Eilish (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Floral Fashion Done Right

Billie Eilish (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Billie Eilish!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2022 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).