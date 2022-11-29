With the premiere of the sixth annual interview of Billie Eilish with Vanity Fair, Billie Eilish revealed 'Watch' to be the least favourite of her own songs. Revealing it during the Instagram fan-question section of the interview, Eilish didn't give a specific reason for disliking the song. Billie Eilish Releases ‘Guitar Songs’ With Two Acoustic Tracks ‘TV’ and ‘The 30th’ (Watch Videos).

Check Out the Tweet:

Billie Eilish reveals that her least favorite song of her own is “watch.” pic.twitter.com/iYbXKZzNIG — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 28, 2022

