Blake Lively had a busy month it seems! After attending the opening night of Hugh Jackman's The Music Man with her actor hubby, Ryan Reynolds, she was spotted making an appearance at the NYFW. Blake arrived in style to support one of her favourite designers, Michael Kors who was showcasing his new collection for the night. She arrived solo for the soiree and needless to say, she made quite an impression on us. Her undiluted grace was the epitome of her look for the night. Blake Lively's Royal Purple Jumpsuit with a Blazer is the Outfit We're Personally Eyeing (View Pics).

Blake Lively picked powder blue separates from the house of Michael Kors for her night. Her outfit was made out of sequinned fabric and it consisted of a bralette, a matching midi-length skirt and a jacket to go with. The Gossip Girl actress further accessorised her look by pairing it with white strappy heels and a clutch. Bright red lips, dewy makeup and hair styled in soft waves completed her look further. Blake Lively Birthday: 10 of Her Best Fashion Moments as Serena van der Woodsen From 'Gossip Girl' (View Pics).

Blake Lively at New York Fashion Week

Blake Lively (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Blake sure looked like a seductress who had everyone's attention for the night. She flaunted her midriff to perfection and made everyone swoon over her like never before. We simply can't get enough of this beauty and here's looking forward to more such stunning appearances by her.

