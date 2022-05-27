Ever since Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's 'Happy Birthday' dress at the Met Gala 2022, the idea of reminiscing vintage fashion is tickling all the stylists in Hollywood. That would probably explain why Bella Hadid believed in reviving all the ancient and popular looks by the brands rather than picking one from their newest collection. Hadid was amongst the celebrities invited to attend the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year and she grabbed this opportunity to slay in some archive pieces by Versace, Gucci and Chanel. Cannes 2022: Shakira Looks Ultra-Chic in Black High-Slit Gown; Brings Old Hollywood Glamour on The Red Carpet.

After a stunning vintage black off-shoulder gown by Versace from 1987, Bella Hadid chose another iconic black gown with a plunging neckline from the same brand's 2001 collection. And if this wasn't enough, she chose to wear an iconic black and white striped gown by Chanel that was worn by Coco Chanel herself. Later the supermodel picked an all-white attire by Gucci, a vintage again! The speciality of this gown was that it was designed by designed Tom Ford for Gucci! To help you with her stunning images, we have attached some of her pictures from the film festival below. Have a look and keep marvelling at her vintage choices. Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone Leaves People Awestruck with Her Jaw-dropping Look on Day 8.

From Versace 1987 Collection

Bella Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wearing Vintage Chanel

Bella Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

From Versace Fall 2001 Collection

Bella Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

From Versace's Fall- Winter 2003 collection

Bella Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

From Gucci by Tom Ford

Bella Hadid (Photo Credits: Instagram)

