Cannes 2022 may have come to an end but Deepika Padukone's brightest and boldest looks are still fresh in our minds. This year's appearances at the French Riviera were extra special for the Chennai Express actress as she attended as a jury and represented India on an international level. While other popular Indian actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, R Madhavan and Hina Khan were also among the attendees, Deepika and her dramatic looks had our eventual attention. Cannes 2022: Kristen Stewart Nails Three Distinct Chanel Looks and We're Smitten (View Pics).

Considering Deepika was recently appointed as the house ambassador of Louis Vuitton, the actress chose multiple looks by the brand. From a classic black evening gown to a red hot design with a plunging neckline, DP chose a myriad of designs by the brand with a few hits and misses. To further elaborate on her top five picks from the festival, we have curated a list that has them all. With the help of her ace stylist, Tanya Ghavri, Deepika managed to put together some breathtaking looks that looked divine and red-carpet worthy. Let's have a look. Cannes 2022: Black Was the Colour of This Season; Check out Deepika Padukone, Hina Khan & Others in Their Hot Avatars.

A Bright Orange Dramatic Gown by Ashi Studio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

A Ruffled Saree With a Statement Collar by Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

In a Bodycon Evening Gown by Alex Perry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

In a Classic Louis Vuitton Gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

A Classic Sabyasachi Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

So, which of Deepika Padukone's looks from Cannes was your favourite? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

