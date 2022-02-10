Kick-Ass actress Chloë Grace Moretz celebrates her birthday on February 10. The actress who forayed into acting at a very young age has definitely come a long way since then. She began her career as a child artist and slowly inched her way towards becoming the big and popular name of H-town. While her acting skills are always admired and talked about, today we will discuss her sartorial affairs that are equally brilliant. With her terrific persona and charming choices, she presents a lethal combination that's hard to beat. Chloe Grace Moretz Relies on Exercise To Keep Her Mind, Body and Soul in Check.

Much like other kids like Dakota Fanning or even Emma Stone, Chloë too has grown up, well almost, on the red carpet. We have seen these actresses grace different ceremonies and how their personal style has evolved through all these years. From her scintillating appearances in black to sporting dark lips, Chloë has always been terrific on the red carpet and a favourite with the fashion critics. Now since we're discussing all of her attempts, her birthday is a good opportunity to cherish some of those fab moments. February 10 Celebrity Birthdays: Check List of Famous Personalities Born on Feb 10.

On that note, let's rewind the time and witness Chloë's best red carpet appearances.

Such a Stunning LBD

Chloë Grace Moretz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Now That's How You Nail Dark Lips!

Chloë Grace Moretz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold and Beautiful

Chloë Grace Moretz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Hello Miss Sunshine

Chloë Grace Moretz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All About Prints

Chloë Grace Moretz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looks Straight Out of a Fairytale

Chloë Grace Moretz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Gender Fluid Fashion Done Right

Chloë Grace Moretz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chloë was last seen in Netflix's Mother/Android. While the movie received some lukewarm responses, she was praised for her performance and we completely agree. We hope the year ahead bring in tons of love and luck for this pretty and very talented American actress and that she has a great day ahead.

Happy Birthday, Chloë!

