Homeland actress Claire Dane celebrates her birthday on April 12 and while much has been said about her acting talent, it's time we discuss her fashion appearances. Claire has always been a charming one on the red carpet, often strutting in style while winning our hearts. She has registered quite a few brilliant outings under her name and we believe she's among the best-dressed names in Hollywood. Sometimes demure and sometimes bold, she keeps juggling between different designs but the final outcome is always ravishing. Claire Danes Has Zero Regret on Turning Down Kate Winslet's Role In Leonardo DiCaprio’s Titanic.

The Primetime Emmy Award winner, Claire has managed to establish a huge fanbase around her. She's an icon for so many and many of her followers try to ape her style outings. While she picks cutesy dresses by Prada, she also enjoys having her own princess moment in a custom Zac Posen outfit. A performer whose talent is hard to match, she's also a fashionista who knows how to present herself. Her confident choices have always startled us and in a good way, we mean. Today, as she celebrates her big birthday, we take a look at seven of her most remarkable outings. Claire Danes: ‘I Don’t Feel like an Authority on Politics in General at Large’.

In Narciso Rodriguez

Claire Danes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Dolce & Gabbana

In Prada

In Roland Mouret

In Schiaparelli

In Stella McCartney

In Zac Posen

There's no way we'll ever stop rooting for her and the more she slays, the deeper is our admiration for her. We hope the actress has an amazing year ahead and that she continues to sizzle on the red carpet. Happy Birthday, Claire Danes!

