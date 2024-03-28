Kriti Sanon is one of the most stylish actresses in Bollywood, known for her impeccable fashion sense and sartorial choices. The actress has always been experimental with her fashion choices and never shies away from trying out new trends. However, if there is one colour that seems to be Kriti’s go-to, it has to be black. Whether it’s a glamorous red carpet event or a casual outing, Kriti Sanon has been spotted slaying in black outfits on multiple occasions. Kriti Sanon's Style File For 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' Promotions Was All About Looking Urban and Chic!

The timeless elegance of black seems to be Kriti Sanon’s colour, and she rocks it like no other. The actress has been seen flaunting various styles and silhouettes of white outfits, from flowy dresses to chic jumpsuits and everything in between. Her fashion choices in black reflect her personality – pure, serene, and sophisticated. It’s safe to say that Kriti Sanon knows how to rock this shade effortlessly. Her penchant for the colour and her fashion choices in it only adds to her charm and elegance. To elaborate more on her love for black outfits, let's check out a few of her fashion appearances. Kriti Sanon Birthday Special: Mimi Star’s Fashion Choices Are Chic, Millennial and Playful (View Pics).

Bold and Beautiful

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bawsy Vibes

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All Things Pretty

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Slaying and How!

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Velvet Dreams

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Once a Stunner, Always a Stunner

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So Chic

Kriti Sanon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Crew with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie is slated to release on March 29, 2024.

