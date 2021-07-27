Kriti Sanon maybe an outsider in showbiz, but in quite a short span she has carved a niche for herself. When the actress isn't churning hits, she is either making every fashion critics go wow with her style statements or simply turns muse for designers. The Delhi babe who is also a tech graduate is a stunner in acting as well as in the style department. With the help of her go-to stylist, Sukriti Grover, Sanon has always been able to weave magic. From ethnic, modern to even contemporary, the Mimi star's style file is experimental and glam. Mimi: After Being Leaked on Torrents, Kriti Sanon's Film Releases Early; Streaming Now on Netflix.

Well, Kriti's fashion can be described as consistent. Sometimes she prefers going the basic way, at times she follows the trend and there are also moments when she serves over-the-top fashion. All in all, with time, we've seen her style growing and that is exactly what we feel is the key to success. And as the charmer celebrates her 31st birthday on July 27, we've compiled her best designer looks from Instagram that are playful, chic, and millennial. Yo or Hell No? Kriti Sanon in Naeem Khan for Mimi Promotions.

In Alex Perry!

In Malak El Ezzawy!

In Deme!

In Manish Malhotra!

In Zara Umrigar!

In Naeem Khan!

In Nasty Gal!

In Aligne!

In Manish Malhotra!

In Shantanu and Nikhil!

That's it, guys! These are some of the style gems from Sanon's fabulous wardrobe. One thing to take note is that Kriti is definitely a forever stunner when it comes to style. Right from wearing couture from the best in the business to finding her name on every filmmaker's wishlist, she's surely an inspiration. We bow down to her determination to always look perfect. Happy birthday, Kriti!

