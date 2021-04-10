Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress Daisy Ridley celebrates her birthday on April 10. While she has been praised for her fantastic stint as an actress in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, not enough has been said about her style shenanigans. A red carpet marvel, she certainly knows how to present herself with utmost perfection. Always calm, always composed, her appearances are in sync with her powerful on-screen roles. They are delightful and charming at the same time. Daisy Ridley 'Wept All Day' After Wrapping Up Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Right from attending her movie premieres to various media interviews. Ridley's appearances are in tandem with her role. They are exuberant and often strike a chord with fashion aficionados. For someone who believes in doing effortless fashion, her looks are well designed and conceptualised. They don't look forced and she manages to nail them to the hilt. As the actress gets ready to celebrate her 29th birthday this year, we take a look at some of her best fashion outings. Daisy Ridley's Amazing Rap Recapping All 8 Star Wars Films on the Jimmy Fallon Show is Driving Fans Crazy (Watch Video).

In Calvin Klein

Daisy Ridley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Chanel

Daisy Ridley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In David Koma

Daisy Ridley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Jonathan Simkhai

Daisy Ridley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Oscar de la Renta

Daisy Ridley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Victoria Beckham

Daisy Ridley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Vivienne Westwood

Daisy Ridley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to her professional life, there were rumours if Ridley will join MCU with Spider-Woman movie that's not even in the works right now. However, the actress clarified saying that she hasn't, thereby disappointing all her fans. Well, if not today then maybe tomorrow! We'll always keep rooting for her. But until then, let's keep cheering for her on this special day. Happy Birthday, Daisy!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 10, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).