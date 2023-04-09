Star Wars: The Force Awakens actress Daisy Ridley celebrates her birthday on April 10. The English actress briefly appeared in a few TV shows but gained recognition after starring in the Star Wars trilogy. While she continues to sharpen her acting skills with each project she signs, she's also working on amping up her wardrobe which was already so delightful. Daisy's red carpet choices have all been fabulous and she even compelled us to bookmark a few looks for future reference. Daisy Ridley to Return As Rey in New Star Wars Movie- Reports.

From a princessy tulle gown to a shimmery outfit on the red carpet, Ridley's fashion shenanigans have stunned us time and again. She's phenomenal in her public appearances and her team of stylists does a fab job of styling her in the best looks possible. There's rarely a dull moment in her closet and her choices are in sync with the current trends. With that charming smile of hers and an aura that's so alluring, Daisy nails all her different stunning looks with her signature aplomb. To elaborate more on her fashion choices, let's take a quick look at some of her best red carpet-appearances. Daisy Ridley Birthday Special: 5 Powerful Quotes by the Star Wars Actor That One Can Abide By (View Pics).

A Galaxy On Her Dress

Daisy Ridley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Always Chic

Daisy Ridley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Stunning AF

Daisy Ridley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Beauty in Black

Daisy Ridley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nailed It

Daisy Ridley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like a Princess

Daisy Ridley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Oh-So-Chic

Daisy Ridley (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Daisy Ridley!

