Fifty Shades of Grey actress, Dakota Johnson, celebrates her birthday on October 4. Johnson who has been a phenomenal performer has also wowed our hearts with her sartorial shenanigans. With her iconic appearances over the years, she has managed to woo the fashion critics while also dropping major style bombs on us. From her classic white Brandon Maxwell dress to charming pantsuits, she has stunned us with all her offerings while leaving no scope for disappointment. Madame Web: Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney's Upcoming Spider-Man Spinoff Film Delayed to October 6, 2023.

Dakota Johnson's red carpet avatars have thrilled us time and again. She's like a queen who's determined to rule it with her stellar offerings and there's no way anyone will ever deny her that right. Her style evolution has been terrific and over the years, she has cemented her place in the industry. In a world of fashion, where style changes almost every month, she manages to stand tall with her stunning choices that are classic and charming at the same time. From her casual street style to formal red carpet ceremonies, Dakota loves taking all of her wardrobes very seriously and that's evident from the way she dresses up for an occasion. To highlight the same here's quickly recalling some of her best appearances - sticking to the red carpet this time! Have a look. Persuasion Trailer: Dakota Johnson, Cosmo Jarvis, and Henry Golding Star in an Endearing Netflix Film Based on Jane Austen’s Love Story (Watch Video).

Ms Hot in Red

Dakota Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glamorous and How!

Dakota Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Edgy

Dakota Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Making a Strong Case for Leather (or Faux Leather) Pants

Dakota Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bling it On

Dakota Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bold and Beautiful

Dakota Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wow... Just Wow

Dakota Johnson (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Dakota Johnson!

