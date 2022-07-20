If you were excited for Sony's upcoming Madame Web, then it looks like you will have to wait a bit longer as the film was just recently delayed to October 6, 2023. Originally set for a July 7, 2023, release, the film has been moved up. The movie also recently added Adam Scott to its cast. Madame Web also stars Dakota Johnson, Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts and more. Madame Web: Adam Scott Joins Dakota Johnson in Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff!

Check Out The Tweet:

