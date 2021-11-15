Television actress Dalljiet Kaur celebrates her birthday today (November 15). There are some stars who leave a lasting impression and she's one of them. She’s less in the limelight these days, but that has not dimmed her stardom. As the actress manages to wow her ardent fans via Instagram. The Punjabi kudi has been part of the small screen industry for a long time and has reality shows like Bigg Boss 13, Nach Baliye to her credit. However, besides this, she’s also a style stunner who always manages to weave a fashionable story. If you scroll through her ‘gram there are some stunning outfits that you would definitely want to steal from her. Dalljiet Kaur Birthday Special: This Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Is an Inspiring Single Mother and Here’s Proof (View Pics).

A single mother, Dalljiet is surely ageing like a fine wine and there’s no doubt about it. Her wardrobe screams glamour and all things trendy. Right from ethnic, casual to something that’s ultra-sexy, her closet is filled with drool-worthy attires. The best part about her fashion is that it’s unique and suits her. And as the actress turns a year older today, we would like to laud her style sense that’s fabulous. So, let’s get started. Indian Bridal Look Ideas: From Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna to Erica Fernandes, Take Inspiration From Pretty TV Actresses for Your Wedding Day.

Fusion Fashion It Is!

Her Little Black Tulle Dress!

Neon Saree Done Right!

Chequered Never Goes Wrong!

Red Hot Couture!

Isn't She Sexy?

Gorgeous in Ethnic Wear!

Shiny Bombshell!

That’s it, guys! These are some of our favourite Dalljiet Kaur style shenanigans that are in vogue and attractive. Kudos to her stylist for always making her look pretty to the 't'. Here’s wishing the stunner a fashionable birthday from team LatestLY. Stay tuned!

