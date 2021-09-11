Mexican rapper Dan Sur has taken the internet by storm. The artist this time is not making the noise for his song or music, but it's because of his outlandish lifestyle. Yes, you read that right! Until now, we've seen celebs flaunting their luxuries cars, apartments, and whatnot, but Sur is different. He's in the news after photos of him sporting golden chains falling down like locks of hair on his face have gone viral online. Well, we bet, no one would have ever seen something like this before. Urfi Javed Airport Look Goes Viral, Bigg Boss OTT Contestant Flaunts Pink Bra Under Cropped Denim Jacket (View Pics).

For the ones who are still puzzled, basically, the rapper replaced his natural hair with chunky chains that were implanted on his scalp via surgery. Sur has shared many pictures and videos of his new look on Instagram and TikTok. As per Daily Mail, the rapper explained, "I have it as a hook that is implanted in my head and that hook has hooks and they are all hooked in my skull, under my skin." Ouch!!

Sur Dan Picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Sur (@dansurig)

There's More:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Sur (@dansurig)

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Sur (@dansurig)

Talking about how he wanted to not follow the herd, he added, "The truth is that I wanted to do something because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now." Currently, he enjoys a fan following of 42.8k on Instagram. So, what do you think? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

