Make way for Irina Shayk for she just set the temperature soaring! The supermodel was recently clicked attending the Bulgari party with some other prominent names but her outfit stole everyone's thunder. Now, we know she's a model and has made some stunning and ravishing appearances in the past, but this one was definitely hotter and bolder! For those who are obsessed with Shayk, this one's a treat for y'all. The yummy mummy was certainly enjoying all her time while we were busy ogling at her new clicks. Yo or Hell No? Irina Shayk Picks Versace Separates for her Recent Outing in Spain.

Irina did go out of her comfort zone with her new outfit. She paired her metallic orange bodysuit from LaQuan Smith with grey pants and smart bob hair. As we mentioned above, the outfit is not Irina really! She did stun us with her choice of outfit for the night and we can say, we are SOLD! While some may find it tacky, we think it was a gamble that paid off really well. Irina kept the rest of her styling very simple and allowed her hot outfit to do all the talking. Throwback! Irina Shayk's Sublime Looks On The Lofty Cover Of Vogue Germany Deserve Your Attention - View Pics.

Irina Shayk at Bulgari Party

Irina Shayk (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking of Irina, the model recently made headlines when reports of her spending time with rapper Kanye West began circulating. This was soon after Kim Kardashian announced her decision to part ways with her husband and his fans started speculating if Irina is the new lady in his life. Well, turns out she isn't since Kim and Kanye are reportedly working on mending their differences. So guess, Irina is single once again.

