White has always been a favourite with our Bollywood divas. While Yash Chopra always had his ladies decked up in plain chiffon sarees, his imagination continues to be a favourite with our Bollywood folks even today. While Deepika, obviously, with her tall and lean frame justifies this design better than anyone else, we have other popular names who look equally delightful in their six yards of pure grace. White, in particular, has been a go-to colour for many of our B-town favourites. Fashion Faceoff: Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, Who Wore This White Pantsuit With Cape Better?

Alia Bhatt, in fact, picked her entire wardrobe in white for the promotions of her last release, Gangubai Kathiawadi, since that was in sync with her reel character. Similarly, Kangana Ranaut has chosen white sarees on more than one occasion including during her airport appearances. Gen-Z star, Ananya Panday too wowed us with her stunning pick at the IIFA Awards 2022. She wore a classic white lightly embellished saree from the house of Manish Malhotra and looked as pristine as predicted. To take a deep dive into such appearances in white further, let's reminisce some of the best looks from the recent past. Summer Fashion 2022: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Trending Celebrity Looks for Your Summer Wardrobe.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

So, whose white saree will you pick for your personal wardrobe? Drop your thoughts on Twitter @latestly!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2022 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).