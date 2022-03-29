New Delhi, March 27: It's time to soak in the sun, wear cool fabrics, sport pastel colours, and stay hydrated! We've curated some looks from trending celebrities for your summer wardrobe. Let's see how you breeze through the coming months: Summer Saree Trends for 2022: From Parineeti Chopra’s Pastel Power to Vaani Kapoor’s Elegant Embellishments, Add These Styles to Your Wardrobe (View Pics).

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's kaftan ensemble exudes 'love at first sight,' with a girly, romantic vibe. You will never be sorry for with this on your desert vacation.

Sara Ali Khan

If you enjoy wearing ethnics all year round, Sara Ali Khan's look the colour of the year 'Very Peri' is a must-have for your summer wardrobe. Extremely comfortable and fun for any time of day.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

If you don't like to experiment with your outfits, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor's summer dresses are just what you need. Cooling shades of ivory and off-white are a great option for your summer vacation.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's chikankari kurta set in mint green is all you need to see you through a long day of work.

