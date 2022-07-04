While Malaika Arora is busy taking Paris by storm with her actor beau, Arjun Kapoor, we are here to reminisce some of her most iconic avatars. Over the years, Mala, as her friends fondly call her, has cemented her place in the industry - not as an actor but a popular name nonetheless. She's certainly one of the fittest celebrities in the industry today and vouches for yoga for her personal fitness. On days when Malaika isn't partying with her girl gang, she's secretly turning up the heat in the city with her stunning appearances. Malaika Arora is Having her Own Fairytale Moment in this Blue Marchesa Gown (View Pics).

With the help of her ace stylist, Maneka Harsinghani, Malaika has dished out some major cool and uber looks in the past. She continues to be a fashionista who dresses to express herself. Malaika's personal sense of styling is quite bold and sometimes edgy. She believes in the mantra, 'if you have it, flaunt it' and she sticks by it religiously. From attending prominent B-town parties to red carpet events, Arora has managed to secure a place for herself in the best-dressed category and nothing's going to change on that front. Malaika Arora Birthday: A Fashion Connoisseur Who Soars Temperature With All Her Outings (View Pics).

Ignoring the rest, today we'll focus on all her bewitching avatars in black and how she makes nailing this colour look as easy as one, two, three! Let's have a quick look.

Sheer Beauty

Making Polka Dot Look Hot

Striking a Glamorous Pose

Keeping it Sexy

A Hot Look Indeed

So, now that we have placed all these iconic looks of hers in front of y'all, which of these is your favourite? Drop your views on Twitter and don't forget to tag us at @latestly.

