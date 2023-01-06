Deepika Padukone is ringing in the New Year with her birthday and it seems the year of 2022 has been great for her as well. She shared a video on Instagram where she is thoroughly enjoying the breeze while on a boat, in a yellow bikini and white shirt on top. In the caption she wrote "A glimpse of what the past year has been like, at least on most days, and what I intend for it to be more of in the new year: Being Present." Deepika Padukone Birthday: From Prabhas, Ananya Panday to Madhuri Dixit, Celebs Send Warm Wishes to the Pathaan Actor.

Deepika Padukone Enjoys Her Vacay

