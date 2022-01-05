Whenever the talk of skincare rises in a group, a variety of suggestions power through based on different experiences. But, in the current scenario, the one product type that has been gaining more traction than maximum others is face serum. Face serums, depending on their ingredients, have an ever-lasting impact on the skin. Almost every other facial issue like dullness, dryness, wrinkles, or acne spots, you name it, and serum is effective enough to help it. Considering the plethora of benefits it offers, Delixirs, a skincare brand focused on manufacturing electrolytes-rich products has come forth with its award-winning Regenerative Serum, as the one-stop solution for curing dull & dry skin.

Enriched with the goodness of Sandalwood that assists in healing and brightening, Turmeric that acts as an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory substance, and Oud for its properties of anti-aging and evening the skin tone, this face serum by Delixirs works best to rewind the clock on your skin. The other ingredients that add to the worth of this serum include White Sesame Seed Oil, Bhallataka Seed Infusion, Ajwain Infusion, Olive Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, Pomegranate Seed Oil, Jojoba Seed Oil, Rose Hip Oil, Vitamin E Acetate, Oudh Bark Oil, Geranium Flower Oil, Rosewood Bark Oil, Saffron Stigma Oil, Sandalwood Bark Oil, Turmeric Root Oil.

Delixirs Regenerative Face Serum when used regularly as a part of your skin regimen effectively works to reduce pigmentation and scars. It also evens skin tone and balances sebum, instantly boosting the skin’s glow and suppleness. Being non-sticky, non-oily, and ultra-light on the skin. The product is 100% natural, free from silicones, artificial fragrances, parabens, and sulfates, making it an optimum choice for skincare. The cruelty-free product is also skin pH friendly.

In order to reap the maximum benefits from the serum, it is advised to be used twice a day, in the morning and in the evening. Take two drops of the serum and massage it all over the face, gently massaging it using your fingertips over the whole face. Everyday use of this serum provides firming, smoothing, anti-aging, and moisturizing effects. The pores start shrinking gradually and the skin begins to feel youthful, after a few days of regular use. This serum works the best on people with dry skin especially.

Being an electrolyte-infused skincare brand, Delixirs keeps note of all the requirements to curate a line for healthy skincare products. All their products are specifically ideal for dry skin that loses its shine over time. With age, skin cells tend to lose their efficiency when it comes to fighting and eliminating various skin stressors, and that is exactly where electrolytes come in to combat this problem. This regenerative face serum is undoubtedly a perfect concoction of effective electrolytes designed to nourish, protect, and hydrate your skin.