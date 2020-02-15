Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and Ananya Panday's Fashion Outings Take City by Storm this Week (View Pics)

Best Dressed of the week (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A week that's usually loaded with film promotions and fashion outings for same, it's surprising to have names that are no way related to it. This week's list of best-dressed celebs includes beauties who went out and about in the city but not for promotional reasons. It was strictly personal but professional at the same time. While Disha was probably taking a casual stroll in the city, Ananya Panday was attending an event and so was Sonam K Ahuja. Joining her best friend in this oh-so-gorgeous list is Dishoom girl, Jacqueline Fernandez. Let's elaborate on why they were able to find a place here. Oo La La! Disha Patani in Red Is Every Lover Boy’s Valentine This Month!

Disha Patani

Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Need some help with your post-Valentine outfit? Well, trust Disha Patani to come to your rescue. This super casual red mini dress with a slightly deep neckline is perfect to gell with all the V-day vibes. You can either pick strappy heels to give it a more feminine look or settle for sports shoes like in Disha's case. Your accessorizing will depend on the occasion you are wearing it from.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It's very rarely that Jacqueline decides to pick an ethnic weave but when she does, she's sure to boggle your minds. The simple Ekaya saree in a classic black and gold combination looked flawless on Jackie and we are so glad to see her ditch all the modern silhouettes for a change. A smart and a charming choice we say!

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On days when Sonam isn't flaunting her love for haute couture, she's out there making noise in some traditional offerings. This chic gold foiled like outfit from the house of Itrh seems to be the new favourite with our tinsel town ladies and we are super impressed by it. It looks divine and royal at the same time. Sonam Kapoor Rocks The Manish Malhotra Saree In a Majestic Photo-Shoot By The Shore (View Pics).

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Another post-Valentine look that you need to bookmark! Ananya is an emerging fashionista and all her fashion choices usually hit the bullseye. This stunning one-off shoulder dress with an uneven hem is for those who like to grab eyeballs. If sophisticated fashion is your cup of tea, start hunting for this Shivan and Narresh outfit right away.